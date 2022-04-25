On April 25, on the initiative of the Stepanakert Municipality, the city round of the shooting competition was held in Stepanakert School N1 after Khachatur Abovyan.

April 25, 2022, 13:10 A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with Artsakhpress, Chief Referee Svetlanna Firyan noted that thirteen secondary schools of the capital are participating in the competition. "Students of 8-12 grades of secondary schools take part in the competition- a total of thirty participants.

After the end of the competition, five boys and five girls with the best results will take part in the republican round of the competition to be held on May 13-14.