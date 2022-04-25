Blinken, Austin Hold Meeting with Zelensky in Kiev: TV

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have arrived in Kiev and are holding talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the Ukraina-24 television channel reported on Sunday, TASS reports.

Zelensky announced the visit on Saturday. Official representatives of the US agencies declined to comment on the matter when contacted by TASS.