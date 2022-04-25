Artsakhpress

US to allocate $713 million on military aid for Ukraine, 15 other countries — AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced during a visit to Kiev that Washington will allocate $713 million in military aid for Ukraine and 15 other European countries, The Associated Press reported on Sunday.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Out of that amount, more than $322 million will go to Ukraine while the rest will be divided among the countries of eastern and central Europe, the report said.


     

Blinken, Austin Hold Meeting with Zelensky in Kiev: TV

Putin to receive UN Secretary-General in Moscow on April 26 — Kremlin spokesman

Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt": Chinese Foreign Ministry

Russia sanctions Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg

U.S. city of Southfield proclaims April 24 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Politics

US President Joe Biden releases Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day statement

PM Pashinyan congratulates France’s Macron on re-election

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated President of France Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.

The end of the 1915 Genocide was set with the Shushi Massacre in 1920. Artsakh FM

The Armenian Genocide of 1915 did not end in the same year, its end was put by the Shushi Massacre in...

US encourages parties to avoid hostile and threatening language – Ambassador Tracy on NK conflict

The United States is committed to seeking and supporting a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh...

France-Artsakh Friendship Circle calls for French recognition of Republic of Artsakh

The France-Artsakh Friendship Circle issued a statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, stressing...

Turkey and Azerbaijan still do not stop their criminal policy towards Armenians – Artsakh MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the occasion of the...

Economy

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

Society

"Wake up, Lao!" Torchlight procession dedicated to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert

A torchlight procession—on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide—also took place in Artsakh, in the capital Stepanakert.

Commemoration events dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide innocent victims held in Stepanakert

On April 24, on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, hundreds of people visited...

“Extremely incompetent” disinformation – Artsakh authorities on Azeri-generated fake news on evacuation

The authorities of Artsakh warned that the reports of the evacuation of the city of Stepanakert are fake...

Arayik Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide

On April 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan together with the third president...

President Harutyunyan took part in the traditional torch-light procession dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims (video)

On April 23, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan together with with the third President of...

An exhibition dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert

An exhibition dedicated to the memory of victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide was organized on Saturday...

Skills training for Artsakh War participants to be held in Stepanakert

Within the framework of the "New Page" project of the "Human Resources Association" NGO operating in...

Military

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Photos

Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
"Sportlandia" competition held in Stepanakert
"Sportlandia" competition held in Stepanakert
"Artsvik" military games kicked off in Stepanakert
"Artsvik" military games kicked off in Stepanakert
United prayer for the salvation and peace of Artsakh and Armenia
United prayer for the salvation and peace of Artsakh and Armenia
Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Diaspora

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

Armenian community representatives expected to meet with Macron

International

Blinken, Austin Hold Meeting with Zelensky in Kiev: TV

US to allocate $713 million on military aid for Ukraine, 15 other countries — AP

Putin to receive UN Secretary-General in Moscow on April 26 — Kremlin spokesman

UN chief to visit Ukraine on April 28

