US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced during a visit to Kiev that Washington will allocate $713 million in military aid for Ukraine and 15 other European countries, The Associated Press reported on Sunday.

April 25, 2022, 09:33 US to allocate $713 million on military aid for Ukraine, 15 other countries — AP

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Out of that amount, more than $322 million will go to Ukraine while the rest will be divided among the countries of eastern and central Europe, the report said.