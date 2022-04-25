Fire breaks out at oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk

Oil storage tanks caught fire at an oil depot in Bryansk, TASS reported citing the regional government of Russia’s Bryansk.
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone call with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia stated.
U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff issued a statement on the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide marked...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated President of France Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.
US President Joe Biden releases Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day statement
The Armenian Genocide of 1915 did not end in the same year, its end was put by the Shushi Massacre in...
The United States is committed to seeking and supporting a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh...
During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.
Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...
Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...
The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...
According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...
The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...
A torchlight procession—on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide—also took place in Artsakh, in the capital Stepanakert.
On April 24, on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, hundreds of people visited...
The authorities of Artsakh warned that the reports of the evacuation of the city of Stepanakert are fake...
On April 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan together with the third president...
On April 23, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan together with with the third President of...
An exhibition dedicated to the memory of victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide was organized on Saturday...
Within the framework of the "New Page" project of the "Human Resources Association" NGO operating in...
Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...
A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...
A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...
