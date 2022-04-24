The end of the 1915 Genocide was set with the Shushi Massacre in 1920. Artsakh FM

The Armenian Genocide of 1915 did not end in the same year, its end was put by the Shushi Massacre in 1920.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan told "Artsakhpress".

"The Armenian Genocide was the first genocide committed at the state level in the history of mankind. Turkey and Azerbaijan have not given up their policy. 100 years later, the Turkish terrorists tried to commit genocide again.

In general, they have been faithful to their genocidal policy since 1988.

Due to the recent 2020 Artsakh War, the Armenian people have lost more than 80% of their historical homeland, suffering significant material and non-material damage.

The international community has not properly condemned or recognized the Armenian Genocide.

We must take all this into account and do everything possible to prevent a new tragedy. It is possible if we pursue the right geopolitics, if we are united and maintain our value system," said Artsakh FM.