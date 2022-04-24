Commemoration events dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide innocent victims held in Stepanakert

On April 24, on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, hundreds of people visited Memorial Belfry built in memory of Armenian Genocide innocent victims in Artsakh to pay tribute to their memory.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan together with the third president of the republic Bako Sahakyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan and high-ranking officials of the republic also visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid flowers to the monument perpetuating the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.