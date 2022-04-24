Arayik Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide

On April 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan together with the third president of the republic Bako Sahakyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan and high-ranking officials of the republic, visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid flowers to the monument perpetuating the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Presidential Office stated.