ՀԱՅ
For the sake of the memory of our holy martyrs, Artsakh should always be Armenian. Artsakh President

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a message on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, his Office said.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads as follows:

“Dear compatriots,
In Artsakh, as in Mother Armenia and in various parts of the world, where at least one Armenian lives, we mourn and commemorate the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, the 1.5 million innocent Armenians who fell victim to a monstrous plan carried out by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.
It was a crime not only against the Armenian people, but also against the whole of humanity, a stigma for all those who have not yet acknowledged and condemned it, paving the way for new massacres and crimes.
Over a centennium onward, we are once again facing serious challenges, once again having to fight for national and universal values, for the protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms, for the full realization of our natural right to live freely and independently on our own soil.
Today, in front of the whole world, Azerbaijan continues to explicitly pursue an anti-Armenian and belligerent policy towards the people of Artsakh, grossly violating and trampling all the norms and principles of universally accepted and recognized international law.
The progressive mankind of the world must stand by the peaceful population of Artsakh, because we have no alternative, we are determined in our decision to live and create on the land of our ancestors, a land sanctified by the blood of thousands of sons of the Armenian people.
For the sake of the memory of our holy martyrs, for the sake of the future of our generations, Artsakh should always be Armenian, standing and invincible”.

     

France-Artsakh Friendship Circle calls for French recognition of Republic of Artsakh

The France-Artsakh Friendship Circle issued a statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, stressing that after the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and the crimes committed by the Baku regime, France – a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group – must immediately abandon its ineffective neutral policy and recognize the Republic of Artsakh based on international law.

For the sake of the memory of our holy martyrs, Artsakh should always be Armenian. Artsakh President

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.

"Wake up, Lao!" Torchlight procession dedicated to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert

A torchlight procession—on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide—also took place in Artsakh, in the capital Stepanakert.

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

