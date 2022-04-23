On April 23, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan together with the third President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan and Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan took part in the traditional torch-light procession dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

April 23, 2022, 23:07 President Harutyunyan took part in the traditional torch-light procession dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims (video)

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Presidential Office stated.