Putin to receive UN Secretary-General in Moscow on April 26 — Kremlin spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who will arrive in Moscow on April 26 for talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On Tuesday, April 26 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He will be received by President Vladimir Putin," Peskov said.

On April 19 Guterres sent messages to the permanent missions of Russia and Ukraine at the United Nations with a request addressed to the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, for receiving him in their capitals.
According to the UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, "the Secretary-General said that at this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law." Guterres noted that "both Ukraine and the Russian Federation are founding members of the United Nations and have always been strong supporters of this Organization."
The announcement came a day after the UN chief called for a four-day humanitarian pause in Ukraine starting from April 21 ahead of Orthodox Christian Easter.
Russia’s first deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, said he was very skeptical about the idea of Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, because Kiev’s forces had repeatedly violated truce in the past. The leader of the Donetsk Republic, Denis Pushilin, has told TASS that Guterres’s idea was fraught with risks, because Kiev’s army has always used ceasefire to regroup forces and fortify positions.

     

Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt": Chinese Foreign Ministry

Russia sanctions Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg

U.S. city of Southfield proclaims April 24 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

G7 to increase pressure on Russia due to situation in Ukraine, says statement

China Guarantees Supplies of Russian Products to Its Market: Ambassador in Moscow

Politics

For 3 thousand years Artsakh has had only Armenian overwhelming majority. State Minister of Artsakh responds to Aliyev

Ilham Aliyev made new falsifications of historical facts, for this time – on the demography of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan wrote on his Facebook page.

Palais du Pharo of Marseille lit up in Armenian flag colors in memory of genocide victims

The Palais du Pharo of Marseille, France was illuminated in the Armenian flag colors in memory of the...

Armenian Prime Minister calls for increased effectiveness of Russian peacekeeping operations in Nagorno Karabakh

The contribution of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh is undeniable, but on the...

Square in Nimes, France renamed in honor of Armenian Genocide victims

A square and cross-stone in honor of the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims were inaugurated in...

Armenia, China express readiness to deepen relations

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia on Wednesday held a phone conversation with FM Wang Yi of...

New infrastructure routes to contribute to peace and stability in South Caucasus – Russian PM

Russia is specially focused on the agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia...

Armenian PM, Russian President sum up the results of the meeting with a joint statement

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin summed up the results...

Economy

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

Society

An exhibition dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert

An exhibition dedicated to the memory of victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide was organized on Saturday at the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography.

Skills training for Artsakh War participants to be held in Stepanakert

Within the framework of the "New Page" project of the "Human Resources Association" NGO operating in...

Artsakh President signs decree on events to be held on April 23 and 24

On 22 April, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on making an amendment to...

International conference on Armenian Genocide to be organized in Moscow

For many years the Union of Armenians of Russia, with support from the Moscow government, is organizing...

The premiere of "Homeland" game-competition took place in Stepanakert

On April 21, the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace organized the premiere of a game-competition entitled...

Reconstruction of the 2nd building of the former dormitory at Stepanakert’s Alexandr Manukian Street continues.

The reconstruction of the 2nd building of the former dormitory at Stepanakert’s Alexandr Manukian Street...

Lecture on "Information Security" held in Artsakh's Sos community

On April 20, on the initiative of the Youth Affairs Department of the Ministry of Education,Science,...

Military

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Photos

"Sportlandia" competition held in Stepanakert
"Sportlandia" competition held in Stepanakert
"Artsvik" military games kicked off in Stepanakert
"Artsvik" military games kicked off in Stepanakert
United prayer for the salvation and peace of Artsakh and Armenia
United prayer for the salvation and peace of Artsakh and Armenia
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Diaspora

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

Armenian community representatives expected to meet with Macron

