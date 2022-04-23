An exhibition dedicated to the memory of victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide was organized on Saturday at the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography.

April 23, 2022, 13:19 An exhibition dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the director of the museum Zhanna Galstyan said that such an exhibition is organized in the museum every year.

"The exhibition was organized with museum’s photos and documents related to the Armenian Genocide. Of course, the photo cannot fully express the hellish and horrible steps taken by the Turks towards the Armenians. The photos also show the life of the Armenian population before the genocide and after the genocide," said the director.

Lernik Hovhannisyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, noted: “ What happened 107 years ago has caused a qualitative explosion in the life of our people. We have lost the great part of our homeland and so far Turkey has not changed its policy.”