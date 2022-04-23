UN chief to visit Ukraine on April 28

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will make a visit to Ukraine on April 28, as Tass informs, his office said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the statement, the UN chief will "have a working meeting with Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and will be received by President Vladimir Zelensky on April 28." "He will also meet with staff of UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine," the statement added.

According to earlier reports, Guterres is expected to visit Moscow on April 26. He will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and will also be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The UN secretary general earlier sent letters to the Russian and Ukrainian permanent missions to the United Nations, requesting meetings with the two countries’ presidents in their respective capitals. According to the UN chief’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, "the secretary general said, at this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law.".