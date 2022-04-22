Skills training for Artsakh War participants to be held in Stepanakert

Within the framework of the "New Page" project of the "Human Resources Association" NGO operating in the Republic of Armenia, a skills training on "Negotiations, Communication, Leadership" will be organized in Stepanakert, the capital of the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arpi Khalatyan, the coordinator of the "New Page" project authored by "HR Association" NGO, told ''Artsakhpress''.

"Almost immediately after the end of the 2020 hostilities in Artsakh, the" New Page "project has launched. As a part of the project we are working with the participants of the war. The aim of the project is to help them develop their own capabilities, acquire knowledge and skills to enter the labor market, thus helping them to return to a full working life," she said.

''Most of the beneficiaries of the program are participants of the 2020 war, but there are also small groups of participants of April War and young people who took part in various battles, were wounded or became disabled during military service in different years,''noted Arpi Khalatyan.