On 22 April, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on making an amendment to the decree “On Temporary Restrictions on Rights and Freedoms in the State of Martial Law.”

April 22, 2022, 15:57 Artsakh President signs decree on events to be held on April 23 and 24

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the new decree, the restriction on the right to freedom of assembly does not apply to the events to be held on April 23 and 24—on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.