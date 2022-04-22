Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are

The current situation around the crisis in Ukraine has demonstrated the "bankruptcy of sanctions" and other restrictive measures, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing on Thursday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On the one hand, the United States is expanding sanctions against Russia. Alongside this it concludes deals with other countries on which it had imposed sanctions earlier. In fact, this indicates the bankruptcy of sanctions," he said.

"Also, the United States pompously urges Europe to introduce an embargo on Russian oil and gas, but at the same time keeps purchasing Russian energy resources without any restrictions. US financial institutions take advantage of an opportunity to grab the devalued bonds of Russian companies, while Europe has to pay the price for instability in the region and more costly energy resources," Wang said.