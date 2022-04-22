Russia banned Vice President Kamala Harris, other top U.S. officials, chief executives and journalists from entering the country, citing the expanding list of anti-Russian sanctions under the Biden administration, WSJ reports.

April 22, 2022, 14:24 Russia sanctions Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Kremlin’s latest round of travel restrictions includes 29 people, and Russia’s foreign ministry said Thursday the measures could be expanded.

The foreign ministry said that it also sanctioned Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, State Department spokesman Ned Price, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan.

The list also includes Bianna Golodryga, senior global affairs analyst at CNN, and Kevin Rothrock, managing editor of the English version of the Meduza media outlet.

The foreign ministry said in a separate statement that it is banning 61 Canadian citizens from entering Russia, citing discriminatory measures it said Ottawa was taking against Moscow.

The Canadian list includes Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney, Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Moscow had already banned President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from entering Russia.