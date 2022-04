For many years the Union of Armenians of Russia, with support from the Moscow government, is organizing a number of events on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

April 22, 2022, 14:10 International conference on Armenian Genocide to be organized in Moscow

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “This year an international conference will be held at the President Hotel, films and presentations will be screened,” the organization said.