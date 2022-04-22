US continues to threaten China with sanctions, fearing its support for Russia

The United States continues to threaten China with sanctions, fearing its support for Russia. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman reiterated the possibility of sanctions against Beijing if it offers material support to Russia, news.am informs, citing Bloomberg.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: She noted that she hopes Beijing will learn the right lessons from the war with Russia, including that it will fail to separate the US from its allies.

They've seen what we've done in terms of sanctions, export controls, on Russia, so this should give them some idea of ​​the menu we could choose from if China did provide material support, Sherman said.

The US will work with India to help the country shed its traditional reliance on Russian weapons, given the impact global sanctions have on Russia's arms industry, she said.