French President Emmanuel Macron is ready to travel to Kyiv again, but this visit will be possible when he can contribute to progress in the settlement, French Cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal said,Tass informs.

April 21, 2022, 17:18 Macron expresses his readiness to go to Kyiv

