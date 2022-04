The City of Southfield of the U.S. state of Michigan proclaimed April 24th as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the Armenian National Committee of Michigan reported.

April 21, 2022, 16:54 U.S. city of Southfield proclaims April 24 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The cycle of the genocide will continue unless we bring the perpetrators to justice,” the Armenian National Committee of Michigan said.

The proclamation was signed by Mayor Kenson J. Siver.