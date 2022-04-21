Square in Nimes, France renamed in honor of Armenian Genocide victims

A square and cross-stone in honor of the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims were inaugurated in the central part of the city of Nimes, France.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Nimes Mayor Jean-Paul Fournier, the Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan and the President of Amicale Franco-Armenienne de Nimes et du Gard (the Armenian Association of Nimes) Armen Martirosyan delivered remarks at the inauguration ceremony.

French lawmaker Françoise Dumas, the Chairperson of the Defense and Armed Forces Committee of the French Parliament, and Consul of Armenia in Marseille Samvel Lalayan were also in attendance.

Ambassador Tolmajyan underscored the important role of France in taking in the survivors of the Armenian Genocide. The significance of France’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide in 2001, as well as officially declaring April 24th as the day of commemorating the Armenian Genocide in France was underscored in the context of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and genocide prevention.