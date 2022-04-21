Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said that he has not seen Moscow’s draft document on a settlement of relations handed to Kiev earlier. He was speaking at a news conference with the European Council’s President Charles Michel, TASS reports.

April 21, 2022, 14:36 Zelensky Says He Has Not Seen Moscow’s Latest Settlement Proposals Sent to Kiev

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had handed to Kiev a clearly formulated draft document and was waiting for a reply. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said later that Moscow had sent the draft document to Kiev back on April 15, but there was still no response.

"As for Mr. Peskov, I have heard nothing about that. I have seen nothing, and I am certain that we have not received anything," Zelensky said.