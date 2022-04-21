China Guarantees Supplies of Russian Products to Its Market: Ambassador in Moscow

Demand for Russian goods in China is growing, China is ready to guarantee uninterrupted supplies of Russian products to its market, Chinese Ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui said at a meeting of the parliamentary group for relations with the Chinese Parliament in the State Duma, lower house of the Russian parliament, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are working to ensure reception of Russian goods in a priority mode from our side, and guarantee uninterrupted supplies of Russian products to the Chinese market. I think that the demand for Russian goods [in China] is growing," he said.

The head of the Chinese diplomatic mission in Moscow added that the Chinese embassy was ready to promote the development of business ties between entrepreneurs of the two countries.

"I would like to note that the embassy is ready to provide all kinds of assistance to Russian entrepreneurs, our partners in establishing contacts and cooperation with Chinese entrepreneurs, with regions, with interested organizations," he said, noting that the Chinese market is "quite huge" and requires long and deep exploration.