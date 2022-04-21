Beijing has demonstrated the new YJ-21 supersonic anti-ship missile for the first time ahead of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy, The South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, news.am informs.

April 21, 2022, 16:12 China demonstrates YJ-21 supersonic anti-ship missile

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to experts, the missile has a range of 1,000 to 1,500 km and is capable of hitting an entire aircraft carrier strike group.

A video appeared on the Chinese segment of the Internet with footage of the launch of this type of missile from the largest and most modern missile destroyer of the PLA Navy, project 055. Military experts regarded this as a signal of the readiness of the strategic deterrence of American ships in the Taiwan Strait zone.

According to experts, the Chinese H-6N strategic bombers (the latest modification based on the Soviet Tu-16) are also capable of carrying the YJ-21 missile.