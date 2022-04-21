Artsakhpress

China demonstrates YJ-21 supersonic anti-ship missile

Beijing has demonstrated the new YJ-21 supersonic anti-ship missile for the first time ahead of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy, The South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to experts, the missile has a range of 1,000 to 1,500 km and is capable of hitting an entire aircraft carrier strike group.

A video appeared on the Chinese segment of the Internet with footage of the launch of this type of missile from the largest and most modern missile destroyer of the PLA Navy, project 055. Military experts regarded this as a signal of the readiness of the strategic deterrence of American ships in the Taiwan Strait zone.

According to experts, the Chinese H-6N strategic bombers (the latest modification based on the Soviet Tu-16) are also capable of carrying the YJ-21 missile.


     

Square in Nimes, France renamed in honor of Armenian Genocide victims

A square and cross-stone in honor of the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims were inaugurated in the central part of the city of Nimes, France.

Armenia, China express readiness to deepen relations

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia on Wednesday held a phone conversation with FM Wang Yi of...

New infrastructure routes to contribute to peace and stability in South Caucasus – Russian PM

Russia is specially focused on the agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia...

Armenian PM, Russian President sum up the results of the meeting with a joint statement

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin summed up the results...

Putin accepts Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Armenia this year

Russian President Vladimir Putin received the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Many issues still remain over Karabakh – Putin tells Pashinyan

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin stated that there are still many issues over Nagorno...

Pashinyan-Putin meeting underway in Moscow

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin started...

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

The premiere of "Homeland" game-competition took place in Stepanakert

On April 21, the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace organized the premiere of a game-competition entitled "Homeland".

Reconstruction of the 2nd building of the former dormitory at Stepanakert’s Alexandr Manukian Street continues.

The reconstruction of the 2nd building of the former dormitory at Stepanakert’s Alexandr Manukian Street...

Lecture on "Information Security" held in Artsakh's Sos community

On April 20, on the initiative of the Youth Affairs Department of the Ministry of Education,Science,...

"Artsvik" military games kicked off in Stepanakert

On 19 April, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh...

Hoping to find the lost...A story of a family

Before the 44-day war, 83-year-old Zoya Tsatryan lived with her small family in the village of Karin...

A feast of traditional dishes dedicated to Easter organized in Berdashen

Today, at Easter, a festival of traditional Armenian dishes was organized in the territory of the monument...

Memorandum of cooperation signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and the Center for Strategic Studies of Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University

On April 15, a memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and...

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

"Sportlandia" competition held in Stepanakert
"Sportlandia" competition held in Stepanakert
"Artsvik" military games kicked off in Stepanakert
"Artsvik" military games kicked off in Stepanakert
United prayer for the salvation and peace of Artsakh and Armenia
United prayer for the salvation and peace of Artsakh and Armenia
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

Armenian community representatives expected to meet with Macron

G7 to increase pressure on Russia due to situation in Ukraine, says statement

India refuses to accept Japanese plane with aid for Ukraine

Zelensky Says He Has Not Seen Moscow’s Latest Settlement Proposals Sent to Kiev

