On April 21, the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace organized the premiere of a game-competition entitled "Homeland".

April 21, 2022, 13:07 The premiere of "Homeland" game-competition took place in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The competition is aimed at strengthening the patriotic knowledge.

As “Artsakhpress” informs, the director of the Culture and Youth Palace Zina Gasiyan delivered a welcoming speech at the event.

The participants of the "Homeland" game-competition are the students of 8-9 grades of Stepanakert secondary schools. Organizing such competitions at the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace has already become a tradition.

Anna Avanesyan, the captain of the "Recognition of Artsakh" team, said that the young people of Artsakh are the living embodiment of the sword and shield of the homeland, the current defender of the country, the creator of a bright future for future generations.

The chairman of the game-competition commission was Deputy Minister of Education, Science,Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic Lernik Hovhannisyan. The members were advisers to the Minister of Education Science, Culture and Sport, historian Melanyan Balayan, Aida Gyanjumyanand Loretta Abrahamyan, a history teacher at 11 Jhangiryan High School.