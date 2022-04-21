Russia takes full control of Mariupol –Shoygu

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin about the capture of Mariupol, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As of today, entire Mariupol is under the control of the Russian army and the national militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” Shoygu said in a briefing with President Putin.

Shoygu added that the territory of the Azovstal factory in the city is "reliably" blocked. According to Russia, foreign mercenaries still remain in the territory of the factory.