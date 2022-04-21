US Treasury informs about visa restrictions for more than 600 Russians

The US Department of State introduced visa restrictions in respect of more than 600 Russians, the US Department of Treasury said on Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Treasury introduced restrictions against several dozens of individuals and legal entities alleged to be involved in attempts to circumvent Western sanctions. Measures were coordinated with actions taken by the Department of State, the Department of Treasury said.

Visa restrictions were introduced against 635 Russian nationals, the Department said.