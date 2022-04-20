London court issues order for WikiLeaks founder Assange’s extradition to US

London's Westminster Magistrates' Court has issued an order for the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring announced at a brief hearing on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: British Home Secretary Priti Patel will now handle the extradition case against Assange, who faces 175 years in prison in the US on charges of leaking classified information. Even if the home secretary grants Assange’s extradition, his defense team will still have an opportunity to file an appeal with the High Court.

"I am duty bound to send your case to the Secretary of State for a decision on whether or not you should be extradited," the judge told Assange who watched the hearing via video link from Belmarsh Prison. "Having sent your case to the Secretary of State, you have the right to appeal to the High Court. If you exercise your right to appeal, it won’t be heard until the Secretary of State has made her decision under the Act," he added.