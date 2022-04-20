Armenia, China express readiness to deepen relations

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia on Wednesday held a phone conversation with FM Wang Yi of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors referred to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China, emphasizing the tangible world carried out through that period for the establishment and development of bilateral relations in political, trade and economic, humanitarian and other directions. The sides expressed their readiness to resolutely strengthen and deepen the Armenian-Chinese relations.