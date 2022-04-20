Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia on Wednesday held a phone conversation with FM Wang Yi of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed.
Armenia, China express readiness to deepen relations
Presenting Armenia’s position on the establishment of peace and stability in the region, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in different directions, as well as the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The viability of the internationally accepted existing format, as well as promotion of the peace process was emphasized.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest within international and regional agenda.