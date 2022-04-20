The reconstruction of the 2nd building of the former dormitory at Stepanakert’s Alexandr Manukian Street continues.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informs "Artsakhpress". According to the source, as a result of the re-profiling works, it will be put into operation as an apartment building, which will have 35 apartments.

The building will be provided with new heating, water supply and drainage systems.

The reconstruction work is carried out by the "Grand Alliance" LLC with the support of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh.