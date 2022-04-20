The UK leadership refused to assist in releasing British mercenaries captured in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Sputnik radio station on Wednesday, TASS reported.

April 20, 2022, 15:56 UK refuses to rescue its mercenaries in Ukraine, Russian diplomat says

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "[The UK leadership] with unseen ease rejects the citizens of its country that are being captured, found there. I mean, Ukraine and the British citizens," she noted. "This is fantastic indeed! Being involved in the discussion of human rights, endlessly making statements over various humanitarian situations worldwide, they literally in one second turned away from their citizens, said it was their private affair and let them get out of it any way they can," the diplomat explained.

Earlier, the official representative of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in response to a question about the fate of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner who served in the Ukrainian army and were captured in Mariupol emphasized that the UK government would provide every possible support on this issue without specifying what it might be. Pinner addressed Johnson on the Russia-1 TV channel, asking to exchange him and Aslin for Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.