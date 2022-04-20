Artsakhpress

International

UK refuses to rescue its mercenaries in Ukraine, Russian diplomat says

The UK leadership refused to assist in releasing British mercenaries captured in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Sputnik radio station on Wednesday, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "[The UK leadership] with unseen ease rejects the citizens of its country that are being captured, found there. I mean, Ukraine and the British citizens," she noted. "This is fantastic indeed! Being involved in the discussion of human rights, endlessly making statements over various humanitarian situations worldwide, they literally in one second turned away from their citizens, said it was their private affair and let them get out of it any way they can," the diplomat explained.

Earlier, the official representative of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in response to a question about the fate of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner who served in the Ukrainian army and were captured in Mariupol emphasized that the UK government would provide every possible support on this issue without specifying what it might be. Pinner addressed Johnson on the Russia-1 TV channel, asking to exchange him and Aslin for Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.


     

Politics

New infrastructure routes to contribute to peace and stability in South Caucasus – Russian PM

Russia is specially focused on the agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia regarding the unblocking of economic and transport connections in South Caucasus, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Armenian PM, Russian President sum up the results of the meeting with a joint statement

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin summed up the results...

Putin accepts Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Armenia this year

Russian President Vladimir Putin received the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Many issues still remain over Karabakh – Putin tells Pashinyan

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin stated that there are still many issues over Nagorno...

Pashinyan-Putin meeting underway in Moscow

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin started...

Representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Extra-Parliamentary Forces Received at the National Assembly

Today, April 19, the Republic of Artsakh NA President, Artur Tovmasyan, together with the heads of the...

Zelensky gave EU completed questionnaire to join EU — Ukraine’s presidential office

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky gave the head of the EU delegation in Kiev a completed questionnaire,...

Economy

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

Society

Lecture on "Information Security" held in Artsakh's Sos community

On April 20, on the initiative of the Youth Affairs Department of the Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, within the framework of the "Youth Events in the Border Settlements of the Artsakh Republic" program, a complex program of events was organized in the secondary school after Hayk Hakobyan in the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region. The program included a lecture on "Information Security", national dance and game training.

"Artsvik" military games kicked off in Stepanakert

On 19 April, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh...

Hoping to find the lost...A story of a family

Before the 44-day war, 83-year-old Zoya Tsatryan lived with her small family in the village of Karin...

A feast of traditional dishes dedicated to Easter organized in Berdashen

Today, at Easter, a festival of traditional Armenian dishes was organized in the territory of the monument...

Memorandum of cooperation signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and the Center for Strategic Studies of Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University

On April 15, a memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and...

Arayik Harutyunyan visited the newly-opened “LilMed” Private Medical Center

On April 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited "LilMed" Private Medical Center...

Armenian Church marks Good Friday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During...

Military

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Photos

Videos

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Diaspora

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

Armenian community representatives expected to meet with Macron

