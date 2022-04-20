PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.
During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.
Russia is specially focused on the agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia regarding the unblocking of economic and transport connections in South Caucasus, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin summed up the results...
Russian President Vladimir Putin received the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...
The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin stated that there are still many issues over Nagorno...
The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin started...
Today, April 19, the Republic of Artsakh NA President, Artur Tovmasyan, together with the heads of the...
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky gave the head of the EU delegation in Kiev a completed questionnaire,...
During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.
Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...
Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...
The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...
According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...
The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...
On April 20, on the initiative of the Youth Affairs Department of the Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, within the framework of the "Youth Events in the Border Settlements of the Artsakh Republic" program, a complex program of events was organized in the secondary school after Hayk Hakobyan in the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region. The program included a lecture on "Information Security", national dance and game training.
On 19 April, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh...
Before the 44-day war, 83-year-old Zoya Tsatryan lived with her small family in the village of Karin...
Today, at Easter, a festival of traditional Armenian dishes was organized in the territory of the monument...
On April 15, a memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and...
On April 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited "LilMed" Private Medical Center...
The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During...
Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...
On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...
A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...
A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...
month
week
day