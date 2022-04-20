During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of Russia called for more active use of national currencies in trade, news.am informs.

April 20, 2022, 15:42 PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: He noted that the use of national currencies in trade between Russia and Armenia is of particular importance amid sanctions that are imposed on Moscow by a number of countries.

"In the context of unfriendly countries’ illegal sanctions against Russia, of course, the more active use of national currencies in bilateral trade, the development of industrial cooperation, and new opportunities for expanding mutual trade in all directions are important," Mishustin said.