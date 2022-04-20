On April 20, on the initiative of the Youth Affairs Department of the Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, within the framework of the "Youth Events in the Border Settlements of the Artsakh Republic" program, a complex program of events was organized in the secondary school after Hayk Hakobyan in the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region. The program included a lecture on "Information Security", national dance and game training.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the head of the Youth Affairs Department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Artsakh Republic Arevik Hovsepyan noted that the knowledge of at least the basic rules in the post-war situation.

The information security of the youth, the moral and psychological condition of the youth, the social problems, the integration of the displaced youth in other communities are more than ever a priority for the psychologically safe, stable, active life of the youth living in the border communities.