Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk in Moscow, the Armenian government’s press service said.

April 20, 2022, 10:38 Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: They discussed the relevant issues of the Armenian-Russian trade-economic cooperation.

During the meeting the sides touched upon also the topic of restoring the transportation communications in the South Caucasus region, which is being discussed within the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral working group co-chaired by deputy prime ministers.