Diaspora

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

The Armenian community in Australia will hold a march for justice on April 24 – the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, in the Sydney and Melbourne Squares. The marches will be held jointly with the representatives of the Greek and Assyrian communities.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia Hayk Gayserian told Armenpress that the purpose of the upcoming march is to urge the Australian authorities to recognize the genocide of Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks perpetrated by Turkey.
“Our goal is to deliver to the Australian authorities that recognizing the genocide of Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks, perpetrated by Turkey in 1915, is an important and strong necessity for our communities. Like more than 30 countries, international organizations, the different states of Australia have also recognized the Armenian Genocide, and the government of Australia should also do that”, Hayk Gayserian said.
He informed that this year’s April 24th march will also touch upon the current situation in Artsakh. It will be presented in a context that the actions of Aliyev’s administration against the people of Artsakh are the continuation of the same genocide.
“Those actions have been done against Armenians because Turkey’s crimes are still left unpunished. We consider this impunity the main reason that countries like Azerbaijan and Turkey are trying to carry out such actions against Armenians”, the ANC Australia Executive Director said.
The commemoration events will continue also on April 26. A commemoration event is scheduled that day, during which members of the Parliament of Australia will deliver speeches. There will be representatives from the two major political parties of the country. They will call on their government to recognize the 1915 genocide. The event will be held online. Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan will also deliver a speech on the impunity of the genocide which affected the people of Artsakh.
Asked what is the probability that the government of Australia will recognize the genocide of Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians, Hayk Gayserian said there is progress and they will continue the works on this direction. At this stage the situation is that the Parliament of Australia adopted a resolution, calling on the government to recognize the genocide of Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks. The Australian Parliament had its say on the issue of the Genocide.
“The Parliament represents the whole society, therefore we can state that the people are ready for the recognition, it remains for the executive power to do that. It either should follow the call of its people and recognize the Genocide or become the subject of the dictatorial leadership of Turkey, which is exerting external pressure on the Australian government”, he said, recalling the 2021 April 24th speech of the Australian PM where he talked about the 1915 events, the deportation of Armenians without using the term genocide. According to Gayserian, it’s the time for the next step.
Hayk Gayserian said Australia is on the eve of new elections. The elections of the Federal Parliament will be held on May 21, the incumbent PM tends to be re-elected. According to him, the elections are an occasion to touch upon the issue of the Genocide, although there could be reasons between the leadership and the opposition.
“Of course, our call must be to use the term genocide in the commemoration speeches. If the April 24th speeches do not address the Genocide as we expect, we will clarify the positions of the two parties on this matter from April 24 up to the May 21st elections. Armenians will vote in favor of those who are ready to recognize the genocide of Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians”, Hayk Gayserian said.
 

     

Politics

Armenian PM, Russian President sum up the results of the meeting with a joint statement

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin summed up the results of the meeting held within the framework of the Prime Minister's official visit, the Office of the Prime Minister stated.

Putin accepts Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Armenia this year

Russian President Vladimir Putin received the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Many issues still remain over Karabakh – Putin tells Pashinyan

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin stated that there are still many issues over Nagorno...

Pashinyan-Putin meeting underway in Moscow

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin started...

Representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Extra-Parliamentary Forces Received at the National Assembly

Today, April 19, the Republic of Artsakh NA President, Artur Tovmasyan, together with the heads of the...

Zelensky gave EU completed questionnaire to join EU — Ukraine’s presidential office

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky gave the head of the EU delegation in Kiev a completed questionnaire,...

Package of documents to be signed during PM Pashinyan’s Russia visit – Kremlin

A package of bilateral documents is planned to be signed during the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s...

Economy

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Society

"Artsvik" military games kicked off in Stepanakert

On 19 April, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic, the “ Artsvik” military games have kicked off in Stepanakert.

Hoping to find the lost...A story of a family

Before the 44-day war, 83-year-old Zoya Tsatryan lived with her small family in the village of Karin...

A feast of traditional dishes dedicated to Easter organized in Berdashen

Today, at Easter, a festival of traditional Armenian dishes was organized in the territory of the monument...

Memorandum of cooperation signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and the Center for Strategic Studies of Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University

On April 15, a memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and...

Arayik Harutyunyan visited the newly-opened “LilMed” Private Medical Center

On April 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited "LilMed" Private Medical Center...

Armenian Church marks Good Friday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During...

Training program for museum employees started in Stepanakert

Today on April 14, the training program for museum employees launched at the Stepanakert Culture and...

Military

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

Diplomat calls out West for using Ukrainians as ‘cannon fodder’ against Russia
Armenian PM, Russian President sum up the results of the meeting with a joint statement
Putin accepts Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Armenia this year
Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin
Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Photos

"Artsvik" military games kicked off in Stepanakert
"Artsvik" military games kicked off in Stepanakert
United prayer for the salvation and peace of Artsakh and Armenia
United prayer for the salvation and peace of Artsakh and Armenia
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Videos

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Diaspora

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

Armenian community representatives expected to meet with Macron

International

Diplomat calls out West for using Ukrainians as ‘cannon fodder’ against Russia

US remains committed to promoting peaceful, prosperous future for South Caucasus

Russia begins another stage of special military operation in Ukraine, says Lavrov

Japan to supply Ukraine with chemical protection equipment and drones

