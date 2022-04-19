Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin summed up the results of the meeting held within the framework of the Prime Minister's official visit, the Office of the Prime Minister stated.

April 19, 2022, 21:49 Armenian PM, Russian President sum up the results of the meeting with a joint statement

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement runs as follows:

At the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin, on April 19-20, 2022, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia N.V. Pashinyan paid an official visit to the Russian Federation.

The leaders held a detailed exchange of views in the constructive and trusting atmosphere typical of the allied relations between Armenia and Russia on the wide-ranging agenda in the political, military, military-technical, trade-economic, scientific-educational, cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as in the spheres of justice, labor and social affairs, noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of the development of a mutually beneficial multifaceted alliance between Armenia and Russia. Cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed.



2. Attaching historical significance to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, April 3, 1992, the parties confirmed the intention to expand and deepen the comprehensive interstate relations based on the principles enshrined in the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, Mutual Assistance between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation signed on August 29, 1997 and the Declaration on the Allied Partnership between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation oriented towards the 21st century signed on September 26, 2000. The parties expressed confidence that the further progressive development of the Armenian-Russian relations will contribute to the realization of the essential interests and aspirations of the peoples of Armenia and Russia, to the strengthening of regional security and stability, to the strengthening of the international reputation of the two countries.



3. The leaders agreed that the organization of joint events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022 will serve to the promotion of bilateral cooperation and strengthening of its strategic orientation and special nature. It was agreed to hold the Days of Armenian Culture in Russia and the Days of Russian Spiritual Culture in Armenia, to lay the foundation of the Armenian-Russian friendship monument in Yerevan on the occasion of the anniversary and a number of other events that will strengthen interpersonal contacts between our peoples.



It was decided to promote the establishment of a dialogue between the Armenian and Russian societies on a permanent basis, aiming to hold its first session in 2022, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.



4. N.V. Pashinyan and V.V. Putin mentioned the priority importance of regular dialogue in the atmosphere of trust at the highest level. In this connection, the importance of the current official visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to the Russian Federation was stressed in terms of further strengthening mutually beneficial political ties, expanding interdepartmental exchanges, deepening trade and economic cooperation and integration processes in the Eurasian region and normalization of the situation and raising stability in the South Caucasus.



The usefulness of the experience of conducting bilateral foreign policy consultations at different levels was confirmed. The need to continue the intensive Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary dialogue was stressed. The high level of military and military-technical cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation was mentioned.



5. The leaders expressed satisfaction with the results of the work aimed at bringing the trade turnover between Armenia and Russia to the path of sustainable growth. The need for further diversification of the categories of trade, further progressive growth of volumes, the development of cooperation in various spheres of production, the active implementation of the mechanisms of the Eurasian Economic Union were stressed.



An agreement was reached to encourage the establishment of close ties between the business circles of the two countries, including through interregional and local self-government platforms, through the application of business mission mechanisms. The work done to finalize the economic cooperation program between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Russian Federation for 2022-2025 was positively assessed.



6. The high demand and efficiency of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, as well as the Working Group on Industry in terms of elaboration and implementation of bilateral practical arrangements were underlined. Mutual interest was expressed in holding permanent industrial exhibitions in the territory of Armenia, including, with the emphasis on cooperation in the field of high technologies.



The Parties welcomed the intention of the Russian economic operators to create a complete, modern production cycle in Armenia, expressed interest in the development of the field of energy, including the development of renewable energy programs based on the principles of energy security and independence, caring attitude for the nature and sustainable development.



It was decided to further facilitate the flow of Russian investments to Armenia. It was emphasized that the Russian economic operators are among the main taxpayers of the Republic of Armenia, ensure the creation of a significant number of jobs, expand the opportunities for professional training of the staff.



The Parties noted with satisfaction the work of the Parties on the establishment of the Armenian-Russian Business Council with the aim of expanding ties between the two countries' regions, strengthening business ties, establishing joint ventures and intensifying investment dialogue.



The Parties reaffirmed their readiness to expand cooperation in the field of use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, welcomed the extension of the term of operation of the Armenian NPP, expressed their intention to work out the construction of new power units.



The effective joint work aimed at the consistent establishment of common market of

energy resources within the Eurasian Economic Union was emphasized.



7. The Parties expressed intention to promote the deepening of practical cooperation between the regions of Armenia and Russia, including through the implementation of the mechanism of annual interregional conferences, supported the comprehensive implementation of the Interregional Cooperation Program 2022-2027 between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Russian Federation, the establishment of cross-links between the regions and municipal units.



8. The leaders reaffirmed their intention to continue joint action to combat the spread of the COVID-19 disease, other dangerous infections, and animal infections. They considered the politicization of the epidemic issue inadmissible, and spoke in favor of a joint effort to overcome the aftermath of COVID-19, to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.



9. N.V. Pashinyan and V.V. Putin expressed concern over the use of unilateral restrictive measures by a number of countries, expressed intention to jointly overcome the challenges posed by these measures, including in the areas of food, energy security, logistics and other areas of the two countries.



10. The Parties expressed concern over the growing tendency to use modern information and communication technologies to carry out unlawful and harmful acts, to interfere in the internal affairs of States, and to undermine their sovereignty, emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of international information security. The Parties reaffirmed the intention to engage constructively in ensuring international information security at the regional and global levels, first and foremost at the United Nations.



11. The leaders stressed the importance of further implementation of the agreements reached between Yerevan and Moscow in the field of biosafety, including the 2021 agreement, including based on the May 6, 2021 Memorandum of Understanding on Ensuring Biological Safety. It has been confirmed that the territories of the two countries will not be allocated for use by third countries for the purpose of carrying out activities against each other’s interests in the field of biosafety.



12. The Parties, maintaining a shared approach to the common past, expressed intention to continue the fight against the revising of the aftermath of World War II and the distortion of history, agreed to step up efforts to combat racism, xenophobia, neo-Nazism, as well as national, linguistic or religious discrimination, including any manifestations against the rights of citizens, compatriots living in Armenia, Russia, and their legitimate interests.



13. The leaders spoke in favor of further deepening of cooperation in the fields of culture, education, protection of employment and social affairs, information, tourism, sports and the environment. The important tools for this are the bilateral interagency working group on cooperation in the field of education, the cooperation plan for 2022-2025 between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, Sports of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the 2022-2023 Action Plan for the Implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Sports between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, Sports of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the 2022-2023 program of implementation of the memorandum of cooperation in the field of environment between the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation.



The importance of providing favorable conditions for the study of the Russian language in the Republic of Armenia and for the study of the Armenian language in the Russian Federation was emphasized, including through increasing the efficiency of the joint educational organizations and the branches of Russian universities operating in the Republic of Armenia.



14. N.V. Pashinyan and V.V. Putin agreed to expand cooperation in the field of fundamental science on the basis of joint research and production complexes, with emphasis on the In a constructive and trusting atmosphere typical of the Armenian- Russian allied relations, the leaders held a detailed exchange of views on the extended agenda of bilateral cooperation in the political, military, military-technical, trade-economic, scientific-educational, cultural-humanitarian fields, as well as justice, labor and social issues, noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of the development of the multifaceted mutually beneficial alliance between Armenia and Russia. development of the demanded high-tech products, expressed readiness to promote the links between the universities and research institutes of the two countries, new business projects (startups), as well as to promote the organization of congresses, conferences, seminars, exhibitions and other events aimed at the development of cooperation in the fields of science, education, youth policy.



15. The leaders spoke in favor of intensifying youth exchanges between the two countries, based on the Armenian-Russian youth forums and the admission mechanisms of Armenian citizens to Russian higher education institutions in specialties assessed as priority by Yerevan covered by the federal budget of the Russian Federation.



16. The useful work carried out by the "Moscow House" Moscow Cultural-Business Center, the Russian Book House in Yerevan, the Yerevan State Russian Drama Theater after K.S. Stanislavsky for closer contacts in the fields of culture and education was emphasized. The Parties spoke in favor of holding mass events aimed at strengthening cultural ties between the two peoples, in particular, organizing joint exhibitions, festivals, tours of leading artists of Armenia and Russia.



17. N.V. Pashinyan and V.V. Putin agreed to promote the unveiling of the potential of the Russian Diaspora in Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora in Russia for strengthening bilateral cultural and humanitarian ties, and to implement initiatives of social significance for the two countries. The importance of the activities of Diaspora associations was emphasized in promoting interethnic unity, maintaining and strengthening inter-ethnic consensus and trust.



18. Recognizing the key role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in ensuring regional security, considering Armenia’s ongoing presidency over the Organization, the Parties reaffirmed their readiness to intensify efforts to increase the capacity of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, including the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces and the Organization's crisis response mechanisms, to strengthen coordination and to support the expansion of CSTO partnering relations.



19. N.V. Pashinyan and V.V. Putin spoke in favor of the progressive advancement of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union, the implementation of strategic directions of integration development, including the creation of an internal market without restrictions, obstacles, exceptions, increasing the share of settlements in national currencies.



20. The Parties spoke in favor of further deepening of cooperation in the format of the Commonwealth of Independent States in all directions, including for the coordination of positions on current international issues, raising the level of socio-economic development of the Commonwealth member states, and expanding cultural and humanitarian ties.



21. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the development of an inclusive, equitable, representative international system for the promotion of peace, democracy, and the prosperity of all peoples in line with the principles and goals of the UN Charter. The Parties shall make the necessary efforts to coordinate the positions of Armenia and Russia, in order to deepen cooperation in the UN and on other platforms.



22. N.V. Pashinyan and V.V. Putin expressed deep concern over the aggravating situation in the field of international security. In this regard, the Parties intend to further strengthen cooperation to counter negative trends in this area. The leaders hold the position that no state, union or coalition cannot and should not ensure their security at the expense of the security of other states. They note the inadmissibility of actions aimed at the destruction of the arms control architecture and gaining unilateral military benefits to the detriment of others, which violates the basic principle of equal and indivisible security, and leads to contradictions and confrontation.



23. The Parties stressed the high demand for strengthening the joint efforts to counter international terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the extremism, trafficking in drugs, weapons, arms, explosives related with the latter, transnational organized crime, as well as other security challenges and threats to the two countries, as well as to block the sources and channels for funding terrorism.



24. The leaders exchanged views on the situation in the South Caucasus, spoke in favor of the continuation of the constructive work in the sidelines of the regular meetings between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia and the consistent implementation of the November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 agreements reached between the three leaders for the benefit of regional stability, security and economic development, stressed the decisive contribution of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to the provision of security of Nagorno Karabakh and creation of favorable and safe living conditions for the population, emphasized the need for an urgent solution to pressing humanitarian issues and the settlement of all issues through political and diplomatic means. In this context, the Parties underlined the importance of using the potential and experience of the institute of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, in accordance with its international mandate.



25. N.V. Pashinyan and V.V. Putin stressed the importance of intensifying the activity of the trilateral working group on the unblocking of all economic ties and transport routes in the South Caucasus, jointly chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.



The Russian side is ready to participate in the restoration projects of the railway infrastructure of Armenia, including railway restoration in Syunik and other provinces of the Republic of Armenia.



26. The Parties agreed to speed up the establishment of a bilateral commission on demarcation and security in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border area in accordance with the trilateral agreement of November 26, 2021 with the consultative assistance of the Russian Federation at the request of the Parties.



27. The leaders were united in their assessment of the high usefulness of contacts between Azerbaijani and Armenian religious figures and representatives of the societies with the support of Russia, which contributes to the "construction of bridges" between the peoples of the two countries. This practice will continue.



28. The Parties agreed to intensify the trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan aimed at supporting the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in the region in general.



The leaders noted the importance of the access and involvement of all stakeholders, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross and the specialized agencies of the UN, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNESCO, in addressing humanitarian issues in the region, and in providing comprehensive assistance to all those in need.



29. N.V. Pashinyan and V.V. Putin welcomed the normalization process of the Armenian-Turkish relations launched with the Russian support.



30. The Parties noted the successful launch of the "3 + 3" regional consultative format, which aims to provide additional opportunities for dialogue and multifaceted cooperation between all countries in the region.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation expressed confidence that the effective negotiations held in Moscow will contribute to the further strengthening of the Armenian-Russian multilateral special allied relations.

N.V. Pashinyan thanked for the warm reception given by V.V. Putin, confirmed his invitation to the Russian leader to visit Yerevan in the second half of 2022 in connection with the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council. The invitation was accepted with gratitude.