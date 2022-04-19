Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin stated that there are still many issues over Nagorno Karabakh, the correspondent of Armenpress informs Putin said during the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is on a two-day official visit to the Russian Federation.
The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin started...
Today, April 19, the Republic of Artsakh NA President, Artur Tovmasyan, together with the heads of the...
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky gave the head of the EU delegation in Kiev a completed questionnaire,...
A package of bilateral documents is planned to be signed during the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia on a two-day official visit.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of the European Council...
Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.
The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...
According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...
The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
On 19 April, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic, the “ Artsvik” military games have kicked off in Stepanakert.
Before the 44-day war, 83-year-old Zoya Tsatryan lived with her small family in the village of Karin...
Today, at Easter, a festival of traditional Armenian dishes was organized in the territory of the monument...
On April 15, a memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and...
On April 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited "LilMed" Private Medical Center...
The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During...
Today on April 14, the training program for museum employees launched at the Stepanakert Culture and...
Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...
On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...
A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...
A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...
month
week
day