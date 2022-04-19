Many issues still remain over Karabakh – Putin tells Pashinyan

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin stated that there are still many issues over Nagorno Karabakh, the correspondent of Armenpress informs Putin said during the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is on a two-day official visit to the Russian Federation.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: "Of course, our focus will be on security issues, including those related to Karabakh. I agree with you, there are many issues left. We are in constant contact with you, if not every week, then we definitely have a telephone conversation every 10 days. And we have regular meetings, even though it is a period of pandemic. I am glad to see you, welcome," Putin said.

The Russian President noted that Armenia and Russia have signed over 200 documents, which create a good opportunity to work in almost all spheres, the most significant of which is the economic sphere.

"According to our data, in 2021 the growth of the trade turnover was 12.8%. In the first months of this year it has increased by 50%. It is a very good indicator in this period," Putin concluded.