On 19 April, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic, the “ Artsvik” military games have kicked off in Stepanakert.

April 19, 2022, 15:45 "Artsvik" military games kicked off in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: David Ohanjanyan, Head of the Pre-Conscription Training Department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, the competitions are planned in five sports.

"The goal of the games is first and foremost to instill in students a deep love for the homeland, preparing young people for protection," he said. "The goal of the games is first and foremost to instill in students a deep love for the homeland, preparing young people for protection," he said.

According to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Anahit Hakobyan, in our time, due to geopolitical, demographic, cultural and social factors, a person is able to ensure a more progressive development and the formation of a state-minded individual becomes more urgent.