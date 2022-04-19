Artsakhpress

"Artsvik" military games kicked off in Stepanakert

On 19 April, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic, the “ Artsvik” military games have kicked off in Stepanakert.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"The goal of the games is first and foremost to instill in students a deep love for the homeland, preparing young people for protection," he said.
According to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Anahit Hakobyan, in our time, due to geopolitical, demographic, cultural and social factors, a person is able to ensure a more progressive development and the formation of a state-minded individual becomes more urgent.
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"The last card of our people, whose future is endangered in these difficult conditions of our state, is to educate a generation that is able to build our future and ensure a bright future for us, as the freedom, independence, especially statehood, are not dedicated, but achieved,” A. Hakobyan said.
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ

     

Society

