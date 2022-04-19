Japan to supply Ukraine with chemical protection equipment and drones

The Japanese government will supply Ukraine with suits and masks that protect against chemical weapons, as well as drones. The Japanese Defense Ministry announced this on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defense and the Self-Defense Forces will continue to provide Ukraine with maximum support, the ministry said in a statement.

The terms of delivery of goods are not specified.

As Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said at a press conference in Tokyo, deliveries to Ukraine comply with the principles approved in Japan for transferring defense equipment to third countries.