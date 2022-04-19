Japan to supply Ukraine with chemical protection equipment and drones

The Japanese government will supply Ukraine with suits and masks that protect against chemical weapons, as well as drones. The Japanese Defense Ministry announced this on Tuesday.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky gave the head of the EU delegation in Kiev a completed questionnaire, which is a step for Ukraine to get the status of a candidate for EU membership, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Monday, Tass informs.
A package of bilateral documents is planned to be signed during the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia on a two-day official visit.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of the European Council...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Russia on April 19 for a two-day official trip.
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received today the United States Co-Chair...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting on April 18 with Ambassador Andrew...
Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.
The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...
According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...
The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
Before the 44-day war, 83-year-old Zoya Tsatryan lived with her small family in the village of Karin Tak in the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh.
Today, at Easter, a festival of traditional Armenian dishes was organized in the territory of the monument...
On April 15, a memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and...
On April 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited "LilMed" Private Medical Center...
The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During...
Today on April 14, the training program for museum employees launched at the Stepanakert Culture and...
Today on April 14, the training program for museum staff launched at the Stepanakert Culture and Youth...
As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the line of contact near the settlement of Seysulan in the Martakert region. In particular, the enemy had advanced a certain amount of manpower, trying to improve its position in the neutral zone, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.
A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...
A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...
During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...
Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...
