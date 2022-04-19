Artsakhpress

International

Japan to supply Ukraine with chemical protection equipment and drones

The Japanese government will supply Ukraine with suits and masks that protect against chemical weapons, as well as drones. The Japanese Defense Ministry announced this on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense and the Self-Defense Forces will continue to provide Ukraine with maximum support, the ministry said in a statement.
The terms of delivery of goods are not specified.
As Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said at a press conference in Tokyo, deliveries to Ukraine comply with the principles approved in Japan for transferring defense equipment to third countries.

     

Politics

Zelensky gave EU completed questionnaire to join EU — Ukraine’s presidential office

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky gave the head of the EU delegation in Kiev a completed questionnaire, which is a step for Ukraine to get the status of a candidate for EU membership, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Monday, Tass informs.

Package of documents to be signed during PM Pashinyan’s Russia visit – Kremlin

A package of bilateral documents is planned to be signed during the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s...

Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Russia on two-day official visit

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia on a two-day official visit.

PM Pashinyan holds phone conversation with EU's Charles Michel

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of the European Council...

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to meet with President Putin during official visit to Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Russia on April 19 for a two-day official trip.

Co-Chair Schofer says US remains committed to its mandate assumed within OSCE Minsk Group

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received today the United States Co-Chair...

Armenia FM receives OSCE Minsk Group US Co-Chair

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting on April 18 with Ambassador Andrew...

Economy

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April 10 on a three-day visit. During the visit the Armenian delegation was hosted by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Dollar, euro continue falling in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.15/$1 in...

In January-March 2022, the state budget tax revenues and duties were exceeded by 1 milliard 825.3 million AMD

According to initial data tax revenues and duties of the state budget of RA In January-March 2022 accounted...

Armenia as a new destination for foreign investments: Deputy PM’s interview to Investment Monitor

The primary goal of Armenia’s economic policy is to build a knowledge-based, export-oriented and inclusive...

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential...

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Society

Hoping to find the lost...A story of a family

Before the 44-day war, 83-year-old Zoya Tsatryan lived with her small family in the village of Karin Tak in the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh.

A feast of traditional dishes dedicated to Easter organized in Berdashen

Today, at Easter, a festival of traditional Armenian dishes was organized in the territory of the monument...

Memorandum of cooperation signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and the Center for Strategic Studies of Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University

On April 15, a memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Center for Caucasus Studies and...

Arayik Harutyunyan visited the newly-opened “LilMed” Private Medical Center

On April 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited "LilMed" Private Medical Center...

Armenian Church marks Good Friday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During...

Training program for museum employees started in Stepanakert

Today on April 14, the training program for museum employees launched at the Stepanakert Culture and...

Training program for museum workers started in Stepanakert

Today on April 14, the training program for museum staff launched at the Stepanakert Culture and Youth...

Military

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the line of contact near the settlement of Seysulan in the Martakert region. In particular, the enemy had advanced a certain amount of manpower, trying to improve its position in the neutral zone, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their starting positions

On April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone of the interpositional area...

Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD

A confirmed violation of the line of conact in Martakert region of Artsakh has been recorded, the Defense...

Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield

A family-run Armenian robotics company has rolled out its new unmanned ground vehicle (UGV): a military-grade,...

Devotion is immortality... Mikael Arzumanyan

During the 44-day war in Artsakh, many Armenians stood up for the protection of the homeland. Mikael...

The Armenian side did not open fire on the Azerbaijani army. MOD

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening the units...

Devotion is immortality...Gevorg Hambardzumyan

Many heroes died in the 44-day war in Artsakh for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Gevorg...

Greece seizes Russian-flagged tanker with 19 crew members on board due to EU sanctions
Russia begins another stage of special military operation in Ukraine, says Lavrov
Japan to supply Ukraine with chemical protection equipment and drones
Biden to discuss Ukraine with US allies and partners
Package of documents to be signed during PM Pashinyan’s Russia visit – Kremlin
Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Photos

United prayer for the salvation and peace of Artsakh and Armenia
United prayer for the salvation and peace of Artsakh and Armenia
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
High School Boys Volleyball Tournament held in Stepanakert
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Defender-volunteers of Karaglukh and Khramort․ Photos by David Ghahramanyan
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Artsakh Boxing Championship Held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

A competition-exhibition held in Stepanakert. The handicrafts of the students of the Artsakh Children and Youth Creativity Centers presented

‘CODA’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Picture

Sport

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Artsakh Kickboxing team registered a brilliant victory in the RA championship

Artsakh Athlete Became Armenian Taekwondo Champion

Diaspora

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

Armenian community representatives expected to meet with Macron

Lebanon’s Armenian community to hold march in Beirut on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

International

Russia begins another stage of special military operation in Ukraine, says Lavrov

Japan to supply Ukraine with chemical protection equipment and drones

Biden to discuss Ukraine with US allies and partners

Greece seizes Russian-flagged tanker with 19 crew members on board due to EU sanctions

