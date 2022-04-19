Biden to discuss Ukraine with US allies and partners

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday will discuss with the leaders of countries that are allies and partners of the United States, measures aimed at supporting Ukraine and countering Russia's armed invasion., news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President will hold a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination.

The talks will be held behind closed doors for the press.