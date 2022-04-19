Zelensky gave EU completed questionnaire to join EU — Ukraine’s presidential office

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky gave the head of the EU delegation in Kiev a completed questionnaire, which is a step for Ukraine to get the status of a candidate for EU membership, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "President Vladimir Zelensky handed to Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas a completed questionnaire for our country to obtain the status of a candidate for EU membership," according to a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website.

"The people of Ukraine has been united by this goal to feel at one with Europe, a part of Europe, a part of the European Union," Zelensky said.

He thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Maasikas for their prompt work in providing the questionnaire. "This is an important signal. We believe that we will receive support and become a candidate for admission," Zelensky said. "Afterward, the next and final stage will begin. We believe that this procedure will take place in the coming weeks and that it will be positive for the history of our people."

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that the Ukrainian government, together with the office of the president, promptly prepared answers to the questions of the EU questionnaire and now "work is underway to integrate Ukraine into the European Union."

"We are already integrated into the EU power grid," he said. "Now we continue to work with the European Commission on integration and a common network of free roaming, free payment space."

Maasikas said he also "feels part of the team working to get Ukraine a candidate status for EU membership," the office of the president of Ukraine said. According to the diplomat, Ukraine's answers in the questionnaire will be analyzed very quickly.