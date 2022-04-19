Greece seizes Russian-flagged tanker with 19 crew members on board due to EU sanctions

The Greek authorities have seized the Russian-flagged Pegas tanker with 19 Russian sailors on board near the island of Karystos in Evia, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The tanker is held at an anchorage in the bay of Karystos on the decision of port authorities, according to the report. The order was given by the Authority Against Legalizing Income from Criminal Activities, in compliance with the sanctions imposed on ships owned by Russian interests by the European Union and NATO, the agency said.

The tanker, which had a mechanical breakdown, was being escorted by a tug to the Peloponnese so that its cargo could be transferred to another ship but was forced to seek shelter from rough seas on Karystos as it approached Kavo Doro.

The order for its seizure concerns the ship itself and not its cargo, the agency said citing sources.