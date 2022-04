A package of bilateral documents is planned to be signed during the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

April 19, 2022, 14:20 Package of documents to be signed during PM Pashinyan’s Russia visit – Kremlin

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Very intensive talks are scheduled for Nikol Pashinyan with members of the Russian government. An entire package of documents will be signed,” Peskov said.

Pashinyan arrived in Russia on April 19 on a two-day official visit.

The Armenian PM will have talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.