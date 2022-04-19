Representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Extra-Parliamentary Forces Received at the National Assembly

Today, April 19, the Republic of Artsakh NA President, Artur Tovmasyan, together with the heads of the factions received the Extra-Parliamentary Forces participating in the March 31, 2020 Parliamentary Elections in Artsakh - "National Renaissance Party", "Generation of Independence Party", "Artsakh Communist Party", "Artsakh Revolutionary Party", "Artsakh Conservative Party", "United Armenia Party", "Tomorrow Artsakh" parties, the press service of Artsakh NA stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the meeting, the leaders of the extra-parliamentary forces expressed their opinion and position on the Artsakh issue. In that context the importance of the fact that the NA factions act united has been highlighted.

The representatives of the parties stressed that they fully support and join the April 14, 2022 statement adopted by the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.