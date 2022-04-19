Google says it didn’t change Google Maps to disclose Russian military locations

The US-based company Google didn’t change its Google Maps service to disclose Russia’s military and strategic sites, a company spokesman told TASS.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We haven’t made any changes regarding blurring in our satellite images in Russia," the spokesman said in response to a request for comment.

The Daily Storm earlier reported that Google unclassified them. The report said users were able to see high-resolution images of Russia’s key military infrastructure, including the Admiral Kuznetsov cruiser, a nuclear munitions depot, a test flights field with the latest fighter jets, the Su-57s, an ICBM launch site and an air force base.