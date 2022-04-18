Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to meet with President Putin during official visit to Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Russia on April 19 for a two-day official trip.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit the Prime Minister will have a meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

The implementation of the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, including measures to restore economic and transport ties in the region, will be considered.