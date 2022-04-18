Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received today the United States Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer, the Office of the Security Council said in a news release.
Co-Chair Schofer says US remains committed to its mandate assumed within OSCE Minsk Group
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the meeting Armen Grigoryan presented the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh caused by the latest incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces. He also reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.