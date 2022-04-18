Peskov says dynamics of talks with Kyiv leaves much to be desired

The dynamics of progress in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations leave much to be desired, said Russian presidents' spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, news.am informs, citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The special military operation continues. The President [of Russia Vladimir Putin - ed.] just recently said that it is going according to plan. Contacts continue at the expert level within the framework of the negotiation process," he said.

"I would also like to remind you of the President's words that, unfortunately, the Ukrainian side does not demonstrate much consistency. At the agreed points, the position often changes. The dynamics of progress in the negotiation process leaves much to be desired," he added.