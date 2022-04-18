Hoping to find the lost...A story of a family

Before the 44-day war, 83-year-old Zoya Tsatryan lived with her small family in the village of Karin Tak in the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: After the war they had to be displaced from their homeland. Today the family lives in Stepanakert.

"I was born and raised in Karin Tak. My only occupation in the village was agriculture. I lost the first of my three sons in 1991, from the first shot of the enemy, my other son died prematurely due to illness, and the third was wounded during the Artsakh Liberation war and became disabled. Now we live with his wife," said Mrs. Zoya.

According to her, they benefited from the support provided to the IDPs and received food and hygiene items from the Red Cross.

“My only dream today is to return to Karin Tak; to create again in my native land,” she said.